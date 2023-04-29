English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today : Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Tanla Platform; target of Rs 1004: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Tanla Platform has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1004 in its research report dated April 27, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 29, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    YES Securities' research report on Tanla Platform

    Tanla Platform (TANLA) reported mixed financial performance for the quarter. The sequential revenue growth was below estimates; while EBITDA margin was inline with expectation. It reported sequential revenue decline of 4.2% QoQ, led by 5.0% QoQ decrease in the revenue of Enterprise business and 4.2% QoQ increase in revenue of Platform business. Trubloq processed 83bn message in Q4 with more than 60% volume market share. There was sequential increase in EBITDA margin(up 253 bps QoQ) led by improvement in the gross margin of enterprise business. It is a credible play on the rising demand for CPaaS solutions across industries for achieving enhanced customer engagement. Also, increase in smartphone penetration and greater regulatory push towards mandatory SMS alerts would drive CPaaS market. As per industry estimates, the Global CPaaS market is expected to grow at CAGR of 20% plus from CY20 to CY25E, led by faster adoption of multichannel communication. The adoption of CPaaS based A2P messaging across industries continues to drive volume growth for both enterprise and platform segments of Tanla. Rising share of higher margin platform segment would drive EBITDA margin of the company.


    Outlook

    We estimate revenue CAGR of 17.8% over FY23‐25E with average EBIT margin of 21.0% over the period. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 1,004/share based on P/E of 18x on FY25E. The stock trades at P/E of 15.3x/12.3x on FY24E/FY25E.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tanla Platforms - 28 -04 - 2023 - hdfc Tanla Platform - 28 -04 - 2023 - yes

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Tanla Platform #Yes Securities
    first published: Apr 29, 2023 10:01 am