English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Stock Market Live: Factors Behind The Market Crash
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Suprajit Engineering; target of Rs 403: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Suprajit Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 403 in its research report dated December 20, 2022.

    Broker Research
    December 21, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Suprajit Engineering


    Suprajit Engineering Ltd. (SEL) has evolved as a well-diversified and de-risked company through a continuous focus on improving technology, widening its product portfolio, enhancing content per vehicle, increasing geographical penetration and building multiple brands. Expect its LDC biz to be EBITDA positive from Q3 and margin normalisation in FY24E. As a result, SEL’s earnings to clock a 24.3% CAGR during FY2022-FY2024E. Stock trades at comfortable valuations at P/E multiple of 14.9x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.8x its FY25E estimates.


    Outlook


    We reiterate a Buy on the company with a revised PT of Rs.403, factoring its robust value proposition to its domestic and global clients and comfortable valuations.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Suprajit Engineering - 21 -12-2022 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Suprajit Engineering
    first published: Dec 21, 2022 12:44 pm