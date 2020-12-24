MARKET NEWS

Buy State Bank of India: target of Rs 320: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated December 23, 2020.

December 24, 2020 / 11:18 AM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on State Bank of India


State Bank of India (SBI) is an attractive play on a gradual recovery in Indian economy, with a healthy PCR (88% including Technical Write Off), robust Tier 1 capital ratio of ~11.9% and a strong liability franchise. Manageable asset quality outlook with a 97% collection efficiency, guidance of just Rs. 60,000 crore for FY2021 slippages and restructuring (~2.5% of gross advances), and only ~Rs 2,000 crore of provisions remaining provide comfort. Stock trades at 1.2x / 1.0x its FY2022E / FY2023E ABVPS which is reasonable; while we maintain cautious stance on PSU banks, we find that SBI is best-placed with strong fundamentals.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on the stock with a revised SOTP-based PT of Rs. 320.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #State Bank of India
first published: Dec 24, 2020 11:18 am

