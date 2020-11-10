PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on State Bank of India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated November 04, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on State Bank of India


State Bank of India (SBIN) reported a decent quarter, with healthy NII growth, led by margin expansion, and retail credit growth recovering to pre-COVID levels. On the asset quality front, potential slippages (without the SC order) increased to INR171b, led by the Agri and SME segments. Management indicated total restructuring of INR200b (~0.9% of loans) and a total asset quality impact of INR600b (including restructuring) in FY21E, corresponding to 2.6% of loans. Collection efficiency (CE) recovered sharply to 97%, in line with other large private lenders. We believe the earnings normalization cycle for SBIN has begun as the uncertainty brought about by the pandemic is receding significantly.



Outlook


We sharply raise our FY21/FY22 estimates by 45%/24%, led by healthy NII and moderation in credit cost. The core bank is trading at a cheap valuation of 1x FY22E core PPoP and 2.3x FY22E P/E; we thus reiterate Buy, with TP of INR300.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 10, 2020 12:07 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #State Bank of India

