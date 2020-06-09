Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 280: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on State Bank of India

SBIN reported a modest quarter with weak NII growth (affected by higher interest reversals on Agri slippages), although stake sale gains from its cards subsidiary supported earnings. Slippages were at a four-quarter low, supported by the RBI dispensation, resulting in improved asset quality. The moratorium book at ~23% of total loans surprised positively.

Outlook

We cut our estimates for FY21/FY22 by 17%/16% as we build-in a slight moderation in margins / fee income and higher credit cost and project RoA/RoE of 0.5%/9.5% by FY22. Maintain BUY, with a TP of INR280 (0.7x FY22E ABV).



