Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 280: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated June 06, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on State Bank of India


SBIN reported a modest quarter with weak NII growth (affected by higher interest reversals on Agri slippages), although stake sale gains from its cards subsidiary supported earnings. Slippages were at a four-quarter low, supported by the RBI dispensation, resulting in improved asset quality. The moratorium book at ~23% of total loans surprised positively.



Outlook


We cut our estimates for FY21/FY22 by 17%/16% as we build-in a slight moderation in margins / fee income and higher credit cost and project RoA/RoE of 0.5%/9.5% by FY22. Maintain BUY, with a TP of INR280 (0.7x FY22E ABV).




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 9, 2020 01:40 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #State Bank of India

