Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 280: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated November 04, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on State Bank of India


SBI reported a healthy NII of growth 15% led by NIM expansion, while PPoP grew at 12% YoY adjusted for impact of stake sale in previous quarters. Excluding agri loans, collection efficiency improved to 97% in Sep. Pro forma NPAs were sharply higher at 5.88% (up 60 bps QoQ), led by slippages of Rs140bn or 2.5%. Over 60% of these came from the agri portfolio. However, ~Rs.60bn of these have been already upgraded in Oct. Including the impact of interest reversals, NII growth would be lower at 11% YoY. The bank reiterated its guidance for restructured loans of ~1% and slippages of 1.7% for FY21E. While management feels it is well covered for the anticipated stress, with standard provisions made over the last 3 quarters at ~Rs71bn, loan cover at 0.3% of advances remains low vis a vis private peers (includes 22% provided against standstill NPAs). We factor in stress of 4.5% (including RSA+ slippages) and lower our provisioning estimates for FY22E by ~23%. Improving risk intensity with RWA/assets at 50% and decline in our stress estimates lowers the need for any immediate capital raise. With its industry best CoF and strong digital capabilities, SBI could be a key beneficiary of improving recovery trends particularly given the undemanding valuations.



Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating with a revised TP of Rs280 based on 0.7x Sep-22E ABV for standalone bank and the value of its subsidiaries, implying a P/ABV of 1.4x. The stock currently trades at 1x Sep-22 P/ABV.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 06:29 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #State Bank of India

