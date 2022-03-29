English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for an exclusive roundtable discussion on The Future of FinTech today at 4pm.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy SRF; target of Rs 3065: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on SRF recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3065 in its research report dated March 29, 2022.

    Broker Research
    March 29, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on SRF


    Incorporated in 1970, SRF started with nylon cord tyre and thereafter diversified into other areas such as refrigerant gases, speciality chemicals and packaging film among others. The chemical division accounts for 43% of overall revenues followed by packaging film (39%), technical textile (15%) and others (3%) • Exports constitute 57% of overall revenues (90+ countries across.



    Outlook


    We initiate coverage under Stock Tales format with a BUY rating and target price of Rs 3065.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info

    At 14:24 hrs SRF was quoting at Rs 2,627.65, up Rs 23.30, or 0.89 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,679.15 and an intraday low of Rs 2,602.25.

    It was trading with volumes of 16,738 shares, compared to its thirty day average of shares, a decrease of percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.42 percent or Rs 11.05 at Rs 2,604.35.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,679.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,057.85 on 14 January, 2022 and 30 March, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 1.92 percent below its 52-week high and 148.4 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 77,889.07 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #SRF
    first published: Mar 29, 2022 02:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.