App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sonata Software; target of Rs 380: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Sonata Software has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 380 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Sonata Software


Sonata  delivered  soft  4QFY18  with  slight miss on both revenue and IITS margin.  International  IT  services  (IITS)  revenue  was  flat QoQ at USD 37.4mn,  below  our  estimate  of  USD  38.9mn. Adjusting for one-time pass through  revenue  last  quarter,  QoQ IITS rev growth was 2.7%. IITS margin slipped  to  19.8%  (vs.  our  est.  of  21.0%)  despite higher off-shoring (+400bps QoQ). Travel (27% of rev, -3.6% QoQ) and Retail (25% of rev, -7.4% QoQ)  were under pressure while OPD (28% of rev) was flat QoQ. Focus on IPs and  Platforms  is driving Digital revenue (33% of rev, +3.1% QoQ, +23% YoY for FY18). Total revenue stood at Rs 6.26bn, down 18.4% QoQ, led by drop in Domestic Product & Services’ (DPS) rev (Rs 3.89bn, -26.7% QoQ).


Outlook


We expect IITS’ USD revenue to grow 14/15% with margin of 20/21% in FY19/20E. We like Sonata IP-focussed business model, capability to scale up  top-accounts,  quality  balance sheet (net cash of Rs 48/share, ~13% of Mcap), high RoE (~31%) and high dividend yield (~3.1%). Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 380 based on 16x FY20 EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on May 31, 2018 04:27 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Sonata Software

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.