Buy Sobha; target of Rs 652: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Sobha has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 652 in its research report dated August 14, 2019.
HDFC Securities' research report on Sobha
1QFY20 Revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT came in 97/74/72% higher YoY at Rs 11.8/2.3/0.9bn. The company maintained pre-sales momentum with 1.06mn sqft of sales by volume (up 11% YoY) in 1QFY20 valued at Rs 7.78bn. SDL expects the sales momentum to buildup during FY20E. Bengaluru continues to be the key pre-sales driver with pre-sales volume/value of 0.74mn sqft/Rs 5.4bn. During 1QFY20, SDL tied up land parcels to the tune of 143 acres across geographies including Bengaluru, Gurugram, Hyderabad and Trivandrum for Rs 1.5bn consideration. In FY20E non-Bengaluru pre-sales is expected to be driven by Kochi, Pune, Gift City, Chennai and NCR. Net debt has increased by Rs 3.2bn QoQ to Rs 27.5bn and net D/E is now at 1.2x (vs 1.09x QoQ). This increase is debt was primarily towards acquisition of 143 acres of land parcels across geographies for its future projects and a one-time consideration paid to JV partner in Gurugram project towards the integrated club-house. SDL has guided that debt may increase marginally from current levels but the company aims to maintain net D/E at 1.1x levels at the end of FY20E.
Outlook
We maintain BUY post a stable quarter. Our SOTP-based TP is maintained at Rs 652. We have increased our EPS estimate by 2/2.1% for FY20/21E.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.