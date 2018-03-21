App
Mar 21, 2018 09:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy, Sell, Hold: 5 stocks are on analysts’ radar on March 21, 2018

GSPL, Cipla and Bharti Airtel, among others, are being tracked by investors on Wednesday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
GSPL

Brokerage: Kotak Sec | Rating: Sell | Target: Cut to Rs 180

Kotak Securities expects 3-6% dilution In the firm’s earnings after stake purchase in Gujarat Gas. It said that it was apprehensive about its commitments on cross-country pipelines and new LNG Terminals.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 255

CLSA said that the stock is building in possible tariff cut and worst case on deal priced in. GSPL-Guj Gas Transaction Implies A Value Leakage Of Rs 12/share, it said, adding that the stock has more than baked in the value leakage.

Cipla

Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 680

HSBC said that Goa plant observations are mostly procedural in nature and that it can successfully close them in 1-2 quarters. Further, it said that the company has a better record in terms of maintaining CGMP compliance.

Brokerage: Kotak | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 720

Kotak believes that Goa observations are ‘low’ in criticality & largely procedural. It emphasizes that it has one of best compliance records among Indian pharma firms. It expects the company to emerge as a beneficiary of changing environment in us, given low base. The brokerage house also expects the launch momentum to build in with several launches seen in FY19.

Bharti Airtel

Brokerage: Goldman Sachs | Rating: Buy

The global investment bank believes that the company may maintain its leading market share in competitive but consolidating market. While the risk reward is attractive, it said, there is a case for 35 percent potential upside in its base case and 9 percent downside in the bear case. Meanwhile, other businesses have continued to deliver robust growth, he added.

Dr Reddy’s

Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Upgrade to Add | Target: Rs 2,378

The brokerage said that many triggers could pan out over FY19-20 for growth and margin recovery. It is basing the rating on the fact that US business would bottom out in FY18. It expects price erosion to remain in double digits in the upcoming financial year and has reduced earnings estimates by 1-6 percent for FY18-20.

IndusInd Bank

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank

The global research firm said that the bank is seeing steady core business with growth trajectory of 25%. It expects new business to propel growth to 30 percent. Bharat Financial acquisition should enhance co’s NIMs By 50 bps. It is forecasting 35 percent earnings CAGR for FY17-20.

