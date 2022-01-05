MARKET NEWS

Buy Schaeffler India: target of Rs 10,678: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Schaeffler India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 10,678 in its research report dated January 04, 2022.

January 05, 2022 / 03:36 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Schaeffler India


SIL is expected to perform strongly in Q4CY21E, with record sales and profitability growth, led by order wins and margin improvement. Exports is a high-growth area for SIL, given the pedigree of its parent company. Greater localisation and focus on market share gains would aid revenue and EBITDA growth going forward. We expect its earnings to report a 64% CAGR during CY2020-CY2022E. Stock trades at a P/E of 37.9x and EV/EBITDA of 22.4x its CY2022E estimates.


Outlook


We retain our Buy recommendation on Schaeffler India Limited (SIL) with a revised PT of Rs. 10,678, led by a strong outlook for its automotive and industrial businesses, and better multiples.


At 15:19 hrs Schaeffler India was quoting at Rs 9,450.75, up Rs 162.15, or 1.75 percent.


It has touched an intraday high of Rs 9,510.60 and an intraday low of Rs 9,176.10.


It was trading with volumes of 831 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 1,413 shares, a decrease of -41.18 percent.


In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.28 percent or Rs 117.70 at Rs 9,288.60.


The share touched its 52-week high Rs 9,382.00 and 52-week low Rs 4,260.00 on 04 January, 2022 and 02 February, 2021, respectively.


Currently, it is trading 0.73 percent below its 52-week high and 121.85 percent above its 52-week low.


Market capitalisation stands at Rs 29,543.74 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jan 5, 2022 03:36 pm

