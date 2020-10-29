172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-sbi-life-insurance-company-target-of-rs-920-prabhudas-lilladher-6033931.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SBI Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 920: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on SBI Life Insurance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 920 in its research report dated October 27, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on SBI Life Insurance Company


SBI Life delivered 28% YoY growth in GWP mainly from renewal & single premium, while some recovery in regular premiums. This has led to APE recovery with de-growth of -4%/-15% YoY in Q2/H1FY21 vis-à-vis -32% YoY de-growth in Q1FY21. New business was driven by group savings, protection and recovery in ULIP. This change in business mix kept the margins steady at 18.8% (PLe of 19.6%) as recovery in ULIP offset the protection margin benefit. Improving protection mix and other higher margin products will help it deliver margins of 19-20% by FY22-23E and see strong recovery in business momentum.


Outlook


With the recent underperformance, SBI Life trades at 1.8x Sep P/EV which is quite attractive, hence we upgrade the stock to BUY (from Accumulate) with retained TP of Rs920 based on 2.3x Sep-22 P/EV.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 12:06 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #SBI Life Insurance Company

