you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Reliance Nippon Asset Management; target of Rs 200: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Reliance Nippon Asset Management has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated January 23, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Reliance Nippon Asset Management


RNAM reported a muted 3QFY19 with revenues/PAT at Rs 3.5bn/1.1bn (-12.3/-17.0% YoY). AUM growth was sluggish (-3.0/-3.5% YoY/QoQ) owing to volatile market conditions and weaker equity inflows. Revenues and other operating expenses declined 12.3/10.5% YoY and 26.4/12.9% QoQ, on account of regulatory changes which resulted in payment of commissions directly from scheme accounts. Consequently, EBIT fell 7.7/15.4% YoY/QoQ to Rs 1.1bn reflecting lower profitability despite 9.8% higher equity AUM. This is dismal compared to 24.8% rise in HDFCAMC’s EBIT to Rs 3.2bn on a growth of 1.8% in its equity assets.


Outlook


We are concerned about RNAM’s ability to grow profitably as despite equity AUM growth of 9.8%/0.4% YoY/QoQ, the company’s EBIT has declined 7.7%/15.4% YoY/QoQ. We are compelled to reduce our FY19E/20E/21E EBIT estimates by 7.0%/11.2%/14.1%. We value RNAM on a DCF-based multiple of 20.9x on its FY21E NOPLAT and add value of investments and cash to arrive TP of Rs200 (+28.3%). Our TP implies a FY20/21E P/E of 23.6/20.2x.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 25, 2019 04:52 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Reliance Nippon Asset Management

