Buy Quess Corp; target of Rs 1315: Edelweiss

Quess Corp’s (Quess) Q4FY18 earnings came largely in line with expectations, adjusted for one-time non-cash charge of INR390mn. For FY18, while top line grew 43% (~30% organic), EBITDA and PAT jumped 49% and 138%, respectively. In our view, the key highlight of FY18 was the company gaining market leadership in general staffing by adding ~43,000 employees (total 1,57,000 ).

We continue to value Quess on DCF basis and peg our revised target price at INR1,315 as we revise up FY19/20 PAT estimates 0.5% each to factor in FY18 numbers. We maintain ‘BUY’ and retain Quess as an integrated play on the Indian business services segment.

