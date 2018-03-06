App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 06, 2018 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Power Finance Corp; target of Rs 135: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Power Finance Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated February 19, 2018.

Axis Direct's research report on Power Finance Corp


PFC reported a disappointing P&L performance with Q3 PAT at Rs 16 bn (down 17.7% YoY; our est. Rs 18.6 bn), primarily led by sharp decline in NIM (down 35 bps QoQ at 3.85%). Write-back in provisions and lower taxes supported the PAT to some extent. Loan growth at 10% YoY was primarily driven by distribution segment.

Outlook

Maintain BUY with rolled forward TP of Rs 135 (1x FY20E ABV): Management's optimism on improvement in asset quality, by upgrades, is gradually playing out; however, we remain watchful on the same. The stock can see significant delta on ABV based on upgrades from the NPAs. Moreover, improving loan growth and maintaining margin remains a key challenge. We cut our FY19 estimates by 9% factoring in lower margins.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

