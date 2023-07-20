English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Polycab India; target of Rs 4970: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Polycab India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4970 in its research report dated July 19, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 20, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Polycab India

    Q1FY2024 was driven by sharp volume growth of 50-60% in C&W. Strong OPM and profitability expansion was led by operating leverage, better product mix, and exports. Demand momentum continues to be robust across infrastructure, real estate, and various industries in both domestic and international markets. FMEG business would see improvement in the coming quarters, particularly fans, switchgear, and switches segments. We have built in a revenue/PAT CAGR of ~20%/24% over FY2023-FY2025E.

    Outlook

    We have increased our target multiple and retain Buy on Polycab India Limited (Polycab) with a revised PT of Rs. 4,970 (based on FY2025E EPS), considering multiple growth triggers and its consistent outperformance vs. peers.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Polycab India - 20 -07 - 2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Polycab India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 20, 2023 01:41 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!