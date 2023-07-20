Buy Polycab India; target of Rs 4970: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Polycab India

Q1FY2024 was driven by sharp volume growth of 50-60% in C&W. Strong OPM and profitability expansion was led by operating leverage, better product mix, and exports. Demand momentum continues to be robust across infrastructure, real estate, and various industries in both domestic and international markets. FMEG business would see improvement in the coming quarters, particularly fans, switchgear, and switches segments. We have built in a revenue/PAT CAGR of ~20%/24% over FY2023-FY2025E.

Outlook

We have increased our target multiple and retain Buy on Polycab India Limited (Polycab) with a revised PT of Rs. 4,970 (based on FY2025E EPS), considering multiple growth triggers and its consistent outperformance vs. peers.

