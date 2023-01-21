English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live Now Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 webinars
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Polycab India target of Rs 3320: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Polycab India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3320 in its research report dated January 20, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 21, 2023 / 06:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Polycab India


    Q3FY2023 performance was marked by strong volume growth of 18-20% in the Wires & Cables (W&C) business and significant improvement in profitability despite higher A&P spends. Increasing traction in exports, improvement in the FMEG segment, and sustained demand momentum in B2B/ B2C segments in W&C are key growth catalysts. The company has forayed into the EHV cables through a technological tie-up with Brugg Cables. It is setting up a manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat which would help cater to Rs. 4,000-5,000 crore EHV market by 2025.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on Polycab India Limited (Polycab) with a revised PT of Rs. 3,320 (based on FY25E EPS) given consistent outperformance versus peers, product portfolio expansion, market share gains and a healthy balance sheet.

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Polycab India - 21 -01-2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Polycab India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jan 21, 2023 06:49 pm