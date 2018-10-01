Buy Phoenix Mills; target of Rs 720: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Phoenix Mills

On a standalone basis (only High Street Phoenix (HSP) and Palladium, Mumbai), income from operations increased 6% YoY to INR3,972m in FY18 from INR3,759m in FY17. On a consolidated basis, income from operations decreased by 11% to INR16,198m in FY18 from INR18,246m in FY17. The decrease in revenues was on account of the Classic Mall Development Company (PMC Chennai) being classified as an associate against a subsidiary previously. Total retail income from malls stood at INR10,595m, down 11% YoY. Hospitality and other revenue came in at INR3,429m, up 12% YoY.

Outlook

Revenue from residential projects stood at INR1,562m, while commercial revenue was INR611m. Consolidated EBITDA decreased by 8% to INR7,774m in FY18 from INR8,469m in FY17; however, consolidated margins have increased to 48% in FY18 from 46% in FY17.

