Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Phoenix Mills; target of Rs 720: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Phoenix Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 720 in its research report dated September 28, 2018.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Phoenix Mills


On a standalone basis (only High Street Phoenix (HSP) and Palladium, Mumbai), income from operations increased 6% YoY to INR3,972m in FY18 from INR3,759m in FY17. On a consolidated basis, income from operations decreased by 11% to INR16,198m in FY18 from INR18,246m in FY17. The decrease in revenues was on account of the Classic Mall Development Company (PMC Chennai) being classified as an associate against a subsidiary previously. Total retail income from malls stood at INR10,595m, down 11% YoY. Hospitality and other revenue came in at INR3,429m, up 12% YoY.


Outlook


Revenue from residential projects stood at INR1,562m, while commercial revenue was INR611m. Consolidated EBITDA decreased by 8% to INR7,774m in FY18 from INR8,469m in FY17; however, consolidated margins have increased to 48% in FY18 from 46% in FY17.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 1, 2018 04:33 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Phoenix Mills #Recommendations

