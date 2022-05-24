English
    Buy Pfizer; target of Rs 4810: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Pfizer with a target price of Rs 4810 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

    May 24, 2022
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Pfizer


    Pfizer collectively addresses 15 therapy areas in domestic formulations with a portfolio of over 150 products that include therapeutics & vaccines. The company has been continuously restructuring its portfolio in the last few years to improve the productivity of its core brands. Fourth largest multinational pharma company in India • Manufacturing facility in Goa with run rate of 1 billion tablets per annum.


    Outlook


    Downgrade from BUY to HOLD as we keep watch on uptick in growth tempo for ex-top 10 brands and implications of the VRS scheme for field force. Valued at Rs 4810 i.e. 30x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 160.3.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 24, 2022 12:21 pm
