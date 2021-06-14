Buy Petronet LNG target of Rs 285: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Petronet LNG

In-line operating profit at Rs. 1,091 crore (up 20.4% y-o-y) as volume of 218 tbtu meets our expectation. Adjusted PAT at Rs. 674 crore (up 20.6% y-o-y), marginally below our estimate due to lower other income. Near-tern volume outlook remain muted due to lockdown, high spot LNG price and ramp-up of domestic gas production. Kochi terminal utilisation ramp-up expected to reach 30% (from 22% in Q4FY21) in the next six months. Massive capex plan of Rs. 18,000 crore over the next five years with 66% spending on new unestablished avenues such as LNG retailing stations (Rs. 8,000 crore) and compressed bio-gas plants (Rs. 4,000 crore), while benefits would be back-ended and could impact dividend payout going forward.

Outlook

However, valuation remains attractive at 9.7x its FY2023E EPS; and thus, we maintain our Buy rating on PLNG with a revised PT to Rs. 285 (lowered to reflect cut in earnings estimate given lower volume assumption).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More