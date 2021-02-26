English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy NTPC; target of Rs 141: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on NTPC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 141 in its research report dated February 25, 2021.

Broker Research
February 26, 2021 / 01:01 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on NTPC


The Ministry of Power (MoP) has issued a notification on Late Payment Surcharge (LPS). As per the new rules, LPS would be based on one-year SBI MCLR v/s a fixed rate of 18% p.a. specified in the tariff regulations issued by CERC. In the current scenario, this would imply a LPS of 12-15% p.a. We note that: a) despite the 18% p.a. CERC specified rate, NTPC is currently charging 12% p.a. on overdue, which are settled under the Atmanirbhar scheme, and b) NTPC's WC borrowing cost has also declined ~300bp over the past one year, thereby softening the impact of lower LPS rate. The impact on P&L is therefore not significant. We had already baked in lower LPS income (based on 12% p.a.) for FY22E/FY23E and hence leave unchanged our estimates. The overdue and LPS situation is a key monitorable, particularly with the Ministry now stepping in to supersede the regulations set by CERC. The new rules lay emphasis on reducing overdue as well, the addressing of which is of prime importance.


Outlook


We expect the situation with respect to receivables to improve, which would help ease investor concerns. We remain positive on the stock with valuations at 0.8x FY22E BV and 6% dividend yield. Maintain Buy with a DCF-based target price of INR141 per share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #NTPC #Recommendations
first published: Feb 26, 2021 01:01 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.