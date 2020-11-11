PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NTPC; target of Rs 125: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on NTPC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 125 in its research report dated November 02, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on NTPC


The board has approved the proposal to buy back up to 197.9mn equity shares at a price of Rs115 per share for an aggregate sum not exceeding Rs22.76bn (2% of total paid-up equity) through a tender offer. The offer represents a 30.6% premium on the CMP. In Q2FY21, availability (PAF) improved by 775bps yoy across coal-based plants to 91.8%, while load factor (PLF) remained flat at 64.3%. H1Y21 under-recovery stood at Rs5bn vs. Rs4.5bn yoy and management expects it to decline to Rs2.5bn by FY21 end. Revenue/EBITDA increased 8.5%/13.9% yoy, led by a 9.8% yoy rise in generation from improved demand. APAT rose 23.3% yoy to Rs39.4bn, above Street estimates. YTDFY21, NTPC has added 984MW capacity and targets to add ~5GW each in FY21/22.


Outlook


We revise earnings to factor in a change in project mix as per commissioning targets. We maintain Buy on NTPC with a revised TP of Rs125 (Rs122 earlier), backed by its riskaverse regulatory business model and historic low valuations of 0.7x FY22E P/BV.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 01:58 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #NTPC #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.