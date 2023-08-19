English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Indian Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy NMDC; target of Rs 135: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on NMDC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated August 17, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 19, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on NMDC

    Consolidated PAT at Rs. 1,652 crore (up 17% q-o-q) was 28% above our estimate, led by a beat in EBITDA margins, higher other income, and lower depreciation. EBITDA/tonne rose 4% q-o-q to Rs. 1,816 and was 23% above our estimate led by better-than-expected blended iron ore realisation of Rs. 4,915/tonne (up 4.2% q-o-q) as impact of price cuts was back ended. Iron ore sales volume of 11 mt (down 12% q-o-q) was marginally below our estimate of 11.2 mt. We believe near-term iron ore prices would stay rangebound and growth for NMDC would be largely driven by higher volumes (management guided for 15-20% y-o-y volume growth in FY24).


    Outlook

    We maintain a Buy on NMDC with a revised PT of Rs. 135 given inexpensive valuation of 3.4x/1.1x its FY25E EV/EBITDA and P/BV, respectively and the stock offers a healthy dividend yield of ~6%. High cash of ~Rs. 11,200 crore or 33% of current market capitalisation provide comfort.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    NMDC - 19 -08 - 2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #NMDC #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 19, 2023 10:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!