App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NIIT Technologies; target of Rs 1425: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on NIIT Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1425 in its research report dated October 17, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on NIIT Technologies


USD revenue (Ex Hedge Gain) grew 5.8% QoQ to USD 132mn (DCMe: USD 128mn) led by healthy organic growth and client addition. INR revenue improved 10% QoQ to ` 9.07bn (DCMe: ` 8.98bn) positively impacted by rupee depreciation. EBIT margin improved 243bps QoQ to 14.5% (DCMe: 13.1%) on account of operational efficiencies and positive impact of INR depreciation. PAT improved 30.3% QoQ at ` 1,118mn (DCMe: ` 1,008mn) on back of healthy margins.


Outlook


NITEC is expected to maintain strong growth momentum above peers and industry averages led by traction in key focus verticals like BFSI and travel; the company has invested heavily in the BFSI vertical in Euro area in terms of hiring senior level sales/consultants which is paying rich dividends (Euro geo grew 12.4%QoQ).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 02:39 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #NIIT Technologies #Recommendations

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.