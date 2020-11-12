PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NCC; target of Rs 60: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on NCC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 60 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on NCC


With Rs 15.4bn of revenue reported, NCC missed our estimate by 12.8%. However, it surprised on EBIDTA margin front, owing to cost rationalisation initiatives. With order wins of Rs 30bn during the quarter, the orderbook now stands at Rs 294bn. Management expects capacity utilisation to reach 90% by November-end.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on NCC with a target price of Rs 60/sh as (1) core EPC valuation is moderate at 8x Sep-22E EPS and (2)there isimproved visibility on net executable orderbook after removal/descoping of AP orders (3.6x book to bill ratio on FY20 revenue). Key risks to our estimates: (1) deterioration in NWC days and (2) weak real estate monetisation.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 12:38 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #NCC #Recommendations

