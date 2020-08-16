172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-ncc-target-of-rs-42-geojit-5709181.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Stocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NCC; target of Rs 42: Geojit

Geojit recommended is bullish on NCC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 42 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

Geojit's research report on NCC


Lockdown impacted execution, Q1FY21 revenue declined by 46% YoY. Monsoon & labour availability to cast cloud over execution in the near term. EBITDA margin declined by 238bps YoY to 9.8% due to subdued execution and fixed overhead expenses while sub-contracting & other expenses reduced by more than 50%YoY. Order book remain healthy at Rs.27,916cr (3.9x TTM revenue) supported by strong inflow of Rs.2,592cr and NCC targets an inflow of Rs.10,000cr in FY21. Adj. PAT declined by 79% YoY due to lower volume of turnover and weak margins. We reduce FY21E/22E revenue estimate by 10%/5% respectively due to slow pace in execution.



Outlook


We maintain Buy rating due to strong order book and cheap valuation with a TP of Rs.42, based on a P/E of 10x on FY22E earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 09:10 am

tags #Buy #Geojit #NCC #Recommendations

