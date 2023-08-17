English
    Buy NCC; target of Rs 174: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on NCC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 174 in its research report dated August 11, 2023.

    August 17, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
    HDFC Securities' research report on NCC

    NCC’s Q1FY24 revenue/EBITDA/APAT came in at INR 38.4/3.8/1.6bn, beating our estimates by 7.2/5.1/12.2%. EBITDA margin was 9.9% (+41/-64bps YoY/QoQ, vs. our estimate of 10.1%, owing to higher input and raw material prices, partly offset by lower employee expenses and better absorption of overheads). NCC recorded FYTD24/Q1FY24 order booking of INR 130bn+/81.5bn (vs. guidance of INR 260bn+, 50% met), taking the OB as of Jun’23 to an all-time high of INR 541.1bn (~4.1x FY23 revenue). With the conclusion of the Sembcorp arbitration case, the company is expecting the pay-out in H2FY24. It reiterated its FY24 revenue guidance to grow at 20% YoY with an EBITDA margin similar to the FY22 level. Also, it continues to expect the PAT margin to grow by 50bps YoY. The company guided for (1) FY24- end debt to be below INR 8bn and (2) incurring a capex of INR 2.7bn, of which INR 0.2bn incurred in Q1FY24.

    Outlook

    Given the all-time high order book, execution ramp-up, and robust balance sheet, we recalibrate FY24/25E estimates higher and increase our PE multiple to 11x from 10x earlier. We maintain BUY on NCC, with an increased TP of INR 174 (11x Jun-25E EPS rolled over).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 17, 2023 10:50 am

