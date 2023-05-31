English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy NCC; target of Rs 137: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on NCC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 137 in its research report dated May 29, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 31, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Securities' research report on NCC

    NCC’s Q4FY23 revenue/EBITDA/APAT came in at INR 40.2/4.2/1.8bn, beating our estimates on all fronts by 11.2/13.7/9.7%. With an inflow of INR 132.8bn in Q4FY23, the FY23 order inflow (OI) stood at INR 259bn (its highest ever annual inflow), taking the order book (OB) as of Mar’23 to an all-time high of INR 502.4bn (~3.8x FY23 revenue). The company guided for (1) debt reduction by another INR 2bn by FY24-end and (2) incurring a capex of INR 2.8bn. The OB for the AP project stands at INR 31.3bn. With the conclusion of the Sembcorp arbitration case, the company is expecting the pay out in H2FY24. It guided for FY24 revenue to grow by 20% YoY with an EBITDA margin of 10-10.15% and an OI of INR 260bn.


    Outlook

    Given the robust order book, pick-up in execution, and robust balance sheet, we recalibrate our FY24/25E EPS by -3.6/4.9%. We maintain BUY on NCC, with an increased TP of INR 137 (9x Mar-25E EPS).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    NCC - 30 -05 - 2023 - hdfc

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #HDFC Securities #NCC #Recommendations
    first published: May 31, 2023 09:35 am