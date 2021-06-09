Buy NCC; target of Rs 100: Geojit

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Geojit's research report on NCC

NCC Limited (NCC) is one of the largest well diversified construction companies in India with a foothold in every segment of construction sector. Q4FY21 revenue grew by 20% YoY led by ramp up in execution on account of better availability of workforce. EBITDA margin declined by 179bps YoY to 11.1% due to higher input costs and higher sub-contracting expenses (54% YoY). Order book remain healthy at Rs37,911cr (5.2x FY21 revenue) supported by strong inflow of Rs18,953 in FY21. As per company, the second wave of Covid is expected to impact execution in Q1FY22, but the impact to be lower than the last year. Due to uncertainty NCC has not given any guidance for revenue & margin, but remain positive on long term outlook.



Outlook

We maintain Buy rating due to strong order book, increased Govt’s infra spending. We value at a P/E of 14x on FY23E EPS with a TP of Rs100.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More