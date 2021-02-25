English
Buy NBCC; target of Rs 45: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on NBCC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 45 in its research report dated February 23, 2021.

February 25, 2021 / 12:14 PM IST
 
 
Geojit's research report on NBCC


Q3FY21 revenue grew by 19% YoY led by pick up in execution in PMC segment (21% YoY) and improved labour availability. EBITDA margin improved by 181bps YoY due to fall in employee cost (-3% YoY) and other expenses (-22% YoY). Order book remains strong at Rs62,000cr, however, orders worth ~Rs18,500cr were in execution stage and NBCC targets to take total projects under execution to ~Rs27,000cr in FY21. NBCC got clearance for Nauroji & Netaji Nagar projects while Sarojini Nagar projects are awaiting forest clearances. We increase FY21E/22E revenue estimates by 15%/16% due to pick up in PMC execution and revival in real estate monetisation.


Outlook


We value NBCC‘s core business at a P/E of 20x on FY22E EPS & Rs5/share for land parcel held and revise our rating to Buy with a TP of Rs45.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Geojit #NBCC #Recommendations
first published: Feb 25, 2021 12:14 pm

