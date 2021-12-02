Buy Muthoot Finance; target of Rs 1910: Hem Securities

live bse live

Hem Securities report on Muthoot Finance

Q2FY22 saw a good growth traction compared with Q1FY22. Gold loan AUM grew 5% QoQ and 18% YoY to INR54700. Increased QoQ tonnage (178 tonnes), increased share of online gold loan customers (29.4% of total) assisted growth momentum. The total customers reached 8.8 million.

Outlook

We value the company at 14.9x FY23 EPS to arrive at the target of 1910.

