Buy Muthoot Finance; target of Rs 1910: Hem Securities

Hem Securities is bullish on Muthoot Finances has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1910 in its research report dated December 01, 2021.

December 02, 2021 / 04:22 PM IST
 
 
Hem Securities report on Muthoot Finance


Q2FY22 saw a good growth traction compared with Q1FY22. Gold loan AUM grew 5% QoQ and 18% YoY to INR54700. Increased QoQ tonnage (178 tonnes), increased share of online gold loan customers (29.4% of total) assisted growth momentum. The total customers reached 8.8 million.


Outlook


We value the company at 14.9x FY23 EPS to arrive at the target of 1910.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Hem Securities #Muthoot Finances #Recommendations
first published: Dec 2, 2021 04:22 pm

