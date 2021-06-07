Buy Muthoot Finance; target of Rs 1725: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Muthoot Finance

PAT grew 22% YoY to INR10b in 4QFY21, in line with our estimate. Strong loan growth, despite falling gold prices, was the key surprise in 4QFY21. The company delivered 26% gold loan growth in FY21. NII/PPOP/PAT growth was also healthy at 15%/23%/23%. On account of the strong performance, we upgrade our FY22E/FY23E EPS estimate by 3-4%.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,725/share (3x FY23E BVPS).

