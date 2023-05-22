English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Muthoot Finance; target of Rs 1315: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Muthoot Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1315 in its research report dated May 20, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 22, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Muthoot Finance

    In Q4 Muthoot Finance (MUTH) reported NIM expansion of ~40bps QoQ to 12.3%, as yields seem to have bottomed out (18.48% vs 18.22% in Q3FY23). PAT at Rs 9.0bn (up .1%QoQ and down 6.0% YoY) came below our estimates of Rs 9.3bn, on account of higher opex and provisions. Asset quality deterioration came as a negative surprise, because Stage-3 assets rose sharply to 3.79% vs 2.58% in Q3FY23 as an accommodation was given to customers for few more months on back of high collateral value. Gold AUM, on the other hand, will continue to see 15% YoY growth in FY24 and FY25, as MUTH managed to post its highest ever quarterly gold disbursement of Rs518.50bn.

    Outlook

    Given strong gold AUM growth of 8.9% QoQ amidst heavy competition from banks and new age fintech players we maintain our ‘BUY’ rating and TP at Rs 1,315 on (2.2x Sep’24E PABV). Re-rating can happen if company sustains this growth momentum and shows improvement in asset quality.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Muthoot Finance - 20 -05 - 2023 - prabhu

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Muthoot Finance #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 22, 2023 02:29 pm