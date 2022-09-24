Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 2323: Hem Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Hem Securities report on Mphasis

Mphasis Ltd Q1 FY23 consolidated revenues came in at ₹3411 Cr, up 26.77% YoY and up 4.08% QoQ. Op Profit for Q1FY23 stood at ₹600 Cr, up 22.62% YoY and up 3.96% QoQ. Op margins for Q1FY23 came at 17.59%, -60bps YoY and -2 bps QoQ. PAT for Q1FY23 stood at ₹401.87 Cr, up 18.31% YoY and up 2.50% QoQ.

Outlook

We initiate a “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 21.9x FY24E earnings to arrive at the target of ₹2323.

More Info

At 17:30 MphasiS was quoting at Rs 2,018.30, down Rs 41.35, or 2.01 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,075.40 and an intraday low of Rs 2,015.00.

It was trading with volumes of 24,310 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 19,215 shares, an increase of 26.52 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.67 percent or Rs 13.85 at Rs 2,059.65.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,659.75 and 52-week low Rs 1,991.25 on 19 October, 2021 and 19 September, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 44.83 percent below its 52-week high and 1.39 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 38,018.78 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Mphasis - 240922 -hem