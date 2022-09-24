English
    Buy Minda Corporation; target of Rs 270: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Minda Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated September 22, 2022.

    September 24, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Minda Corporation


    Minda Corporation (MCL) primarily serves auto OEMs across two main verticals – Mechatronics & Aftermarket (i.e. MCH – safety & security system (lock & key, smart key), die-casting, starter motors, etc.) and Information & Connected Systems (i.e., ICS – mainly wiring harnesses, sensors and instrument clusters). • FY22 segment mix –2-W ~49%, CV ~19%, PV ~18%, Aftermarket ~15% • FY22 product mix – MCH ~57%, ICS ~43%. India ~84%, Exports ~16%.



    Outlook


    We retain BUY rating amid industry tailwind of double digit volume growth, lean b/s, healthy return ratios and penchant to grow ahead of industry. Revising our estimates, we now value MCL at Rs270 i.e. 20x P/E on FY24E EPS of (earlier target price: Rs 260)

    At 17:30 Minda Corporation was quoting at Rs 214.65, down Rs 5.40, or 2.45 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 223.15 and an intraday low of Rs 213.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 47,403 shares, compared to its thirty day average of shares, a decrease of percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.43 percent or Rs 0.95 at Rs 220.05.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 284.45 and 52-week low Rs 118.80 on 19 April, 2022 and 28 September, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 23.85 percent below its 52-week high and 82.32 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 5,131.84 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Sep 24, 2022 12:29 pm
