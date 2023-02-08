English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Max Healthcare Institute; target of Rs 500: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Max Healthcare Institute has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated February 05, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 08, 2023 / 06:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Max Healthcare Institute

    We broadly maintain our FY24E EBIDTA, however reduce for FY25E by 5% as we factor slight delay in capacity expansion. Max Healthcare Institute' (MAXHEALT) Q3FY23 EBIDTA came above our estimates by 6%, aided by better occupancy (77% in Q3 vs 78% in Q2) in a seasonally weak quarter. MAXHEALT has shown phenomenal growth in past two years and we expect this momentum to continue given 1) strong expansion plans (+1500 additional beds by FY25E end), 2) improving payor mix (15% revenue contribution from institutional by FY25E vs 17% now) and 3) scale up in labs. Operational efficiency has also been commendable, especially in competitive markets like NCR. We expect 14% EBIDTA CAGR over FY23-25E.


    Outlook

    We ascribe 24x EV/EBIDTA based on Dec 2024E and maintain ‘BUY’ rating with TP of Rs 500/share.