Buy MAX Financial Services; target of Rs 1200: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on MAX Financial Services recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated June 09, 2021.

June 14, 2021 / 02:39 PM IST
Motilal Oswal's research report on MAX Financial Services


MAXLIFE continues to demonstrate resilient performance amid a challenging macro environment, led by healthy (36%) APE growth, aided by robust growth in Non-PAR savings and recovery in the ULIP segment. After witnessing robust Protection growth over 1H, the same moderated during 2HFY21. Healthy product mix towards high margin segments and strong APE growth aided VNB growth of 44% YoY during 4QFY21. Strong push via the bancassurance channel has aided premium growth, while the proprietary channel is showing healthy traction. We expect 22% CAGR in APE growth over FY21-23E, with VNB margin improving to 26.8% by FY23E. This would enable 26% VNB CAGR over FY21-23E, while operating RoEV sustains ~22%. Maintain Buy.


Outlook


We estimate APE growth at 22% CAGR over FY20-23E and VNB margin to improve to 26.8% in FY23E. This would enable 26% VNB CAGR over FY21-23E, while operating RoEV will sustain ~22%. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,200/share (3.1x FY23E EV/3.8x FY23E EV after a 20% holding company discount).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jun 14, 2021 02:39 pm

