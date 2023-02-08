English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Marico; target of Rs 645: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Marico has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 645 in its research report dated February 03, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 08, 2023 / 03:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Marico

    Marico’s Q3FY2023 performance was in line with expectations, with revenues growing by 2.6% y-o-y to Rs. 2,470 crore, OPM marginally grew by 56 bps y-o-y to 18.5% while PAT grew by 5%. Domestic business volume growth improved to 4% (6% on 3-year CAGR basis). With price stability in key categories, sales volume would sequentially improve. The management has maintained its guidance of 8-10% domestic volume growth in the next 2-3 years. As input prices stabilise, OPM is expected at 18-19% in FY2023 and would consistently improve over the next 2-3 years driven by improvement in India business mix, economies of scale and improvement in international business.

    Outlook

    Stock trades at attractive valuations of 38.1x/33.5x its FY2024E/FY2025E earnings. We retain Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 645.