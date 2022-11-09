Buy Marico; target of Rs 645: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Marico

Marico’s Q2FY2023 performance was soft, affected by subdued demand and downtrading in hair & personal care category in the rural market. Revenues grew by 3% to Rs. 2,496 crore; OPM stood almost flat at 17.3%; PAT decreased by ~3% y-o-y to Rs. 307 crore. Domestic volumes grew by 3% as Saffola volumes grew in high single digits, sales volume of VAHO and strong growth foods and premium personal care saw a marginal decline. With corrective pricing actions taken in Parachute and Saffola edible oil, sales volume recover to mid-single digit in H2. Copra prices were down by 20%YoY (& 4% in QoQ) and are expected to remain benign in the near term. OPM is expected to remain at 18-19% in FY2023.

Outlook

Earning visibility improving in the second half and attractive valuations at 48.0x/41.3x its FY2023E/FY2024E earnings makes it the best pick in the consumption space. We retain Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 645.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Marico - 07-11-2022 - khan