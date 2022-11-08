Buy Mahindra Lifespace Developers; target of Rs 600: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra Lifespace Developers

MLDL reported decent residential pre-sales of Rs. 399 crore while collections remained strong at Rs. 286 crore, up 67% y-o-y for Q2FY2023. IC&IC leasing remained muted. The company added nil projects on business development. It targets Rs. 1500-2000 crore GDV additions in H2FY2023 while land deal pipeline remain strong at Rs. 5000 crores. The company has strong project launch pipeline of Rs. 1000 crore from new projects apart from sustenance sales from its existing projects. It is in the final list of two society redevelopment projects.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on stock with a revised price target of Rs. 600, lowering our NAV premium to factor in delay in business development activities and revenue recognition.

