    Buy Mahindra Lifespace Developers; target of Rs 600: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra Lifespace Developers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated February 03, 2023.

    February 08, 2023 / 03:48 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra Lifespace Developers

    MLDL reported strong residential pre-sales of Rs. 451 crore, aided by the back-ended launch of four new projects. IC&IC leasing and residential collections saw sequential improvement. Post Q3, it added Rs. 900 crore GDV projects, taking total of Rs. 2,600 crore GDV additions YTD. The current BD pipeline remains strong at Rs. 5,500 crore. The company continues to have a strong residential launch pipeline till early FY2025, while healthy industrial leasing is expected to sustain.

    Outlook

    We retain Buy on stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 600, considering favourable valuation and healthy growth outlook in both residential and industrial leasing verticals.