    Buy Mahindra Lifespace Developers; target of Rs 600: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra Lifespace Developers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated November 28, 2022.

    November 29, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra Lifespace Developers


    Our interaction with the management indicate adherence of timeline with respect to new project launches and new phases in existing projects in Q3FY2023. It remains on track for Q4FY2023 launches. The company remain confident of achieving its pre-sales, collections and new business development targets for H2FY2023. It executed its JV agreement with Actis for an SPV which would be developing 2msf of rental assets. The proceeds from land sales would be utilized for its equity share.


    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs. 600, considering the strong growth potential in its residential and IC&IC business.


