English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1450: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1450 in its research report dated August 06, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 09, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra


    M&M continued to deliver strong numbers in Q1FY23, with revenue, EBITDA and PAT growing by 14.5% q-o-q, 20.3% q-o-q and 10.7% q-o-q, respectively. We firmly believe that M&M is on track with its growth roadmap. In addition to aggressive plans for farm equipment and ICE passenger car segments, the company is taking a leap towards creating a strong product portfolio for passenger electric vehicles (EVs). EVs would be the next growth driver, driven by investments in product development, new launches and focus on technical partnerships.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on M&M with a revised PT of Rs. 1,450, factoring robust outlook for core businesses and improving performance of key subsidiaries. stock trades a P/E multiple of 18.2x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.5x its FY24E estimates.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mahindra & Mahindra - 080822 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Mahindra and Mahindra #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 01:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.