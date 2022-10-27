English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Laurus Labs; target of Rs 600: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Laurus Labs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated October 25, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 27, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Laurus Labs


    Laurus Labs Limited’s (Laurus) Q2FY2023 performance was affected by weak ARV formulation (FDF) business performance due to lower volumes and adverse pricing in API/formulation, resulting in lower-than-expected revenue growth of 31% and EBIDTA margin standing flat at 28.5% due to unfavourable mix. Synthesis business was the highlight of the first half, with revenue growth of 3.7x; augmentation of R&D capacity and good demand will help in maintaining the momentum. Ability to weather pricing challenges and a slew of new launches will help ARV FDF business to quickly revive in the medium term. The company has lowered its revenue guidance to Rs. 65 bn from Rs. 72 bn earlier and expects EBIDTA margin to be at 30% in FY2023.


    Outlook


    The stock has corrected by ~14% post dismal Q2 performance and is currently trading at 23.2x/20.2x its FY2023E/FY2024E EPS. We retain Buy on Laurus with a revised PT of Rs. 600.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Laurus Labs - 261022 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Laurus Labs #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 11:07 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.