    Buy KPIT technology; target of Rs 680: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on KPIT technology has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 680 in its research report dated March 15, 2022.

    March 15, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST
     
     
    Geojit's research report on KPIT technology


    The company is a digital transformation consulting and software integration company. Provide cutting edge engineering solution to more than 150 companies & enterprises in the field of CASE Mobility. Unlike peers, KPIT technology works in the high entry barrier segment which include ADAS, Level 3-5 autonomous driving & connectivity, EV powertrain & infotainment and others. The company works with top 10 out of 15 OEMs globally. It derives most of it’s revenue from Top 25 (T25) customers, which roughly accounts for about USD10 billion in R&D spend. The revenue largely derive from Software Integration. However, Scalability in the industry is huge and currently electronics account of 30% and poised to reach 50% by 2030. We expect the revenue and PAT to grow by 19%/22% CAGR over FY22E-24E owing to superior product mix and robust order book.



    Outlook


    Given the strong fundamentals and strategic change adopted in the company’s segment mix, we value KPIT on 45x FY24E EPS and recommend Buy rating with a target price of Rs. 680 at CMP.


    At 15:54 hrs KPIT Technologies was quoting at Rs 563.50, down Rs 1.70, or 0.30 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 578.00 and an intraday low of Rs 558.00.

    It was trading with volumes of 40,136 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 151,747 shares, a decrease of -73.55 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.14 percent or Rs 12.35 at Rs 565.20.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 800.00 and 52-week low Rs 145.35 on 10 January, 2022 and 19 March, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 29.56 percent below its 52-week high and 287.68 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 15,448.00 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Geojit #KPIT technology #Recommendations
    first published: Mar 15, 2022 04:51 pm
