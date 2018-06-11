App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 407: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on KNR Constructions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 407 in its research report dated May 31, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on KNR Constructions


KNR’s revenue grew 29.5% YoY in Q4FY18 to `6.2bn (19.2% above estimates) led by better execution. The EBITDA margin expanded 435bps YoY to 22.3% (135bps above estimates) due to lower subcontracting costs and few projects nearing completion having better margins. Depreciation has increased sharply by 152% YoY (up 32.2% QoQ) to `491mn due to higher asset utilization for couple of irrigation projects with shorter execution period. Adj. PAT grew sharply by 52.1% YoY to `797mn (81.7% above estimates) led by better operating performance.


Outlook


We expect KNR to witness healthy revenue growth over FY18-20E, healthy margins and return ratios coupled with well managed balance sheet, comfortable working capital and low D:E. Hence, we maintain BUY with a revised SOTP of `407.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 05:13 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #KNR Constructions #Recommendations

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.