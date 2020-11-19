PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 390: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on KNR Constructions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 390 in its research report dated November 14, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on KNR Constructions


KNR delivered yet another strong quarter with Rev/EBIDTA/APAT beat of 21/26/51%. Roads/irrigation segment contributed 77/23% to the revenue. The order book (OB) is robust at Rs 85.5bn (~3.6x book to bill), having won projects worth Rs 34.6bn (1HFY21)and Rs11.6bn (2QFY21). The NHAI bid pipeline is strong with KNR targeting Rs 30-35bn inflow for the rest of FY21. Based on social distancing site efficiency is ~80% with KNR expecting Rs 6/7bn of revenue for 3Q/4QFY21. Of the outstanding Rs 7.4bn irrigation receivable about Rs 5.5bn may get realized by Nov-20 and balance by Mar-21.


Outlook


We maintain a BUY on KNR with target price of Rs 390/sh (15x Sep-22E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 19, 2020 12:52 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #KNR Constructions #Recommendations

