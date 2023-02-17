English
    Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 335: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on KNR Constructions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 335 in its research report dated February 10, 2023.

    February 17, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST
     
     
    HDFC Securities' research report on KNR Constructions

    KNR delivered a strong quarter, with revenue/EBITDA/APAT of INR 8.3/1.6/0.8bn beating our estimates by 1/(2)/(9)%. FY23 revenue guidance remained unchanged at INR 35bn, with the EBITDA margin pegged at 18-19%. At the standalone level, the gross/net debt (cash) stood at NIL/(INR 1.2bn) as of Dec’22 vs. INR 2/1.3bn as of Sep’22. The balance HAM equity requirement is INR 4.4bn as of Dec’22 with INR 0.8/2.5/1bn to be invested in Q4FY23/FY24/FY25. KNR incurred a Capex of INR 1.1bn in 9MFY23 vs. FY23 guidance of INR 1.5bn. The NWC days stood at 53 as of Dec’22 (vs. 54 as of Sep’22). The irrigation receivables as of Dec’22 stood at INR 6.5bn vs. INR 9 bn as of Sep’22. We cut our estimates to factor in lower margins.


    Outlook

    We maintain BUY with a reduced TP of INR 335/sh (18x Dec-24E EPS, HAM 1x P/BV).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 01:18 pm