English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 310: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on KNR Constructions recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 310 in its research report dated August 13, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 15, 2022 / 05:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on KNR Constructions


    Revenue grew 20% YoY, but fell 12% QoQ to ~INR8.9b in 1QFY23, 5% above our estimate. EBITDA margin fell ~90bp YoY and 200bp QoQ to 18.5% (in line). EBITDA/PAT grew 15%/38% YoY to INR1.65b/INR1b (est. INR1.57b/ INR0.9b). Depreciation expense is lower as the Irrigation capex has been reducing. Depreciation in Irrigation projects is higher than that in Roads.  Irrigation projects contributed INR3b, or 35% of revenue, in 1QFY23. Pending receivables from Irrigation projects have risen to INR8.5b at present from INR6.5b in May’22. It hasn’t received any payments after May’22 for Irrigation projects.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy with a SoTP-based TP of INR310, implying an upside of 19%.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    KNR Constructions - 140822 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #KNR Constructions #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 15, 2022 05:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.