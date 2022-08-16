English
    Buy KNR Constructions: target of Rs 310: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on KNR Constructions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 310 in its research report dated August 14, 2022.

    August 16, 2022 / 05:55 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on KNR Constructions


    KNR Constructions is one of the leading companies in the roads and highways sector having executed 6,000+ lane km of projects across 12 states in India. The company also has an established presence in irrigation and urban water infrastructure management. Reported 16.3% revenue CAGR over FY17-22 and has consistently delivered industry-leading operating margin • Prudent management, robust return ratios (RoCE: 20%+).


    Outlook


    While near term execution could be muted owing to irrigation segment payment delays, we expect the same to pick up pace by FY23 end. We maintain our BUY rating on the company. We value KNR at Rs 310/share.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 16, 2022 05:55 pm
